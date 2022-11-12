Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,641,000 after acquiring an additional 432,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after acquiring an additional 586,997 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,809 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,570,000 after acquiring an additional 932,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $90.27 and a twelve month high of $162.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

