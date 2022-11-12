Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,555 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,082,040.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $29,586.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $884,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,234,856 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunrun Trading Down 1.0 %

RUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 105.14 and a beta of 2.10. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $59.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

