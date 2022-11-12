Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Costamare were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 149.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 30.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 62,480 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 106.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 53,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 49.4% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 35,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMRE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Stories

