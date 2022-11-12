Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $176.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.35.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.