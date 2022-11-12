Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXC stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $42.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

