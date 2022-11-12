Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Crown Castle by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 127,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 72,280 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $234,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 87,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $140.47 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

