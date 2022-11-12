Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $366,000 Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $129.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day moving average is $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.