Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $369,000 Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nordstrom by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,510 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 923.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 300,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 271,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nordstrom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Nordstrom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 688,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 188,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Nordstrom Price Performance

NYSE JWN opened at $21.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.17.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also

