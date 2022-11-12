Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $420,000 Position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 22,629 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 19,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVH Industries stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $11.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83.

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KVHI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on KVH Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on KVH Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

