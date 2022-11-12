Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $96.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.98. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $165.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

