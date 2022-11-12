Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 491 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 249.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of PPA stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average is $71.40.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

