Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

