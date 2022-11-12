Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 108.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 31.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $430.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.24.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

