Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,378 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% in the first quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,804 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $118,115,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $155.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.