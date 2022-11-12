Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $10,700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,022,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,720,734.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,193 shares of company stock valued at $26,802,462. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.21. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

