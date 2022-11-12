Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 2.5 %

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Heartland Financial USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.03%.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Financial USA

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,085. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,086.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,085. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,922 shares of company stock worth $168,041. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTLF. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.