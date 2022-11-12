Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

