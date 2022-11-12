Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 286 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.
Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $734.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $715.16 and its 200 day moving average is $650.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $769.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.20.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
