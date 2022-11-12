Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 286 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,297,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $734.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $715.16 and its 200 day moving average is $650.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $769.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

