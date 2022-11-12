Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,715 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:K opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 54.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 960,540 shares of company stock valued at $69,888,922. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

