Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 425 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 144.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $441.27 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $664.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

