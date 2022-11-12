Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 717 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $289,752,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 80.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,094,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 12.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,361,000 after purchasing an additional 710,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 298.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 561,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

NYSE:OGN opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

