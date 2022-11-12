Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total transaction of $104,906.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,676.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $1,333,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total transaction of $104,906.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,475 shares of company stock valued at $40,112,784. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $249.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.13.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

