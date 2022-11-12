M&T Bank Corp Acquires 27,582 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,582 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.15% of ChannelAdvisor worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 19.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 12.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 15.5% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

ChannelAdvisor Price Performance

ECOM stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $667.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $74,067.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,751 shares in the company, valued at $564,075.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $198,673. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Featured Stories

