M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.8% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC opened at $340.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.29 and a 200 day moving average of $320.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $493.57.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

