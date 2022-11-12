M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,395 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 82.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Down 0.4 %

Entergy stock opened at $110.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.58%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

