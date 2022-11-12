M&T Bank Corp Buys 231 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 6.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,764,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 41.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 408.9% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $2,675.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,031.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,743.50. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

