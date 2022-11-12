M&T Bank Corp Buys 238 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 80.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $195.65 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $169.04 and a 12-month high of $286.89. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.98.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($8.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

