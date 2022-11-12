M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 2,370.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IAC were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.91. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 22.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 433,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,522. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.36.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

