M&T Bank Corp Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $37.43 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

