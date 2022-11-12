M&T Bank Corp Has $637,000 Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 752.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $51.10 on Friday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

