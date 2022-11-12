M&T Bank Corp Has $673,000 Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Autoliv by 753.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 841,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after buying an additional 742,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 1,024.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 226,024 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 4,427,000.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 221,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 221,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 66.7% in the first quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 499,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,214,000 after purchasing an additional 200,014 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALV opened at $88.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 58.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SEB Equities downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. SEB Equity Research downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $264,763.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 12,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $1,016,502.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,107,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,134,656.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 374,916 shares of company stock worth $29,565,398. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.