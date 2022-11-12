M&T Bank Corp Has $715,000 Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 81.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 378.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ICUI. KeyCorp cut their target price on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ICU Medical Stock Up 5.7 %

About ICU Medical

Shares of ICUI opened at $165.56 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.90 and a 52 week high of $251.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.06 and a 200-day moving average of $167.38.

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.