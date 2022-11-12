M&T Bank Corp Has $719,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,613,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,483,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,850,000 after acquiring an additional 32,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after acquiring an additional 223,606 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

NYSE:CF opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day moving average is $97.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.25 and a 12 month high of $119.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

