M&T Bank Corp Has $759,000 Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

NYSE LNC opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 2,231.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

