M&T Bank Corp Has $780,000 Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 91,884 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,570,000 after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CHRW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

