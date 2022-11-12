M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.07% of Mesa Laboratories worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $2,185,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 3.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 15.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $180.51 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.29. The firm has a market cap of $963.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.51 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.21%.

In other news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $724,075.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

