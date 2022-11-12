M&T Bank Corp Purchases 25,606 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,606 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,198,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after purchasing an additional 87,664 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 9.1% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,359,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 113,454 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter worth $412,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $668.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

