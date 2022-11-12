M&T Bank Corp Purchases 8,104 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CareDx were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of CareDx by 57.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after acquiring an additional 844,624 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 489.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,001,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 831,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CareDx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,471,000 after purchasing an additional 745,779 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,995,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,486,000 after purchasing an additional 484,216 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,967,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,820,000 after purchasing an additional 465,319 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

CareDx Price Performance

CareDx Profile

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

