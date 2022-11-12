M&T Bank Corp Sells 314 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 10,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 181.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 203,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 130,952 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $96.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $101.91.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.