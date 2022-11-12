Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Nasdaq in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.36.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,057 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Nasdaq by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.