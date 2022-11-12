NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,108 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 11,045 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 452,295 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $33,542,000 after purchasing an additional 60,720 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE NEP opened at $77.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.788 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

