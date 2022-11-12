Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 906,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,573,000 after purchasing an additional 641,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 673,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,473,000 after buying an additional 183,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after buying an additional 103,388 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.22.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 4,617 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $577,171.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,222.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 13,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,298 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHH opened at $122.41 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.77.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

