NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,855,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,582.00.

NVR stock opened at $4,491.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,121.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,221.80.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.