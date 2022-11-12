Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 412.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Okta Trading Up 10.4 %
Shares of OKTA stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.21. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $272.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $94.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.59.
About Okta
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
