OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OmniLit Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

OmniLit Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

OLIT opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. OmniLit Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.16.

OmniLit Acquisition Profile

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

