OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLUG. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3,363.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 54.7% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 274.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Plug Power from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

PLUG opened at $17.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

