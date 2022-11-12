Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,668 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Old Republic International worth $11,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Old Republic International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Old Republic International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORI opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.72%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

