Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Olin worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 169.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 56.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Stock Performance

OLN opened at $59.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.42. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Olin Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

