On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in ON were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONON. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in ON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in ON during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in ON by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. ON had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $302.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

ONON has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ON from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

