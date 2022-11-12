Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 256 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $197.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.89. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $392.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BGNE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.67.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

